‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive happening this week in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the new school year knocking at the door that means students are going to need to restock on school supplies to start the new year.
The Bossier City Chamber of Commerce and Bossier City Schools are providing an opportunity for Bossier citizens to help families who are unable to provide their children with needed supplies during these difficult times.
A “Pack the Bus” supply drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to give people the opportunity to help kids and their parents prepare for the upcoming school year.
When you see a big yellow bus, you’ve arrived!
Supplies need:
- Spiral notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Graph paper
- Manila Folders
- Kleenex/paper towels
- Glue sticks/bottle glue
- No.2 pencils
- Blue or Black ink pens
- Red ink pens
- Colored pencils
- Washable markers
- Crayons
- Plastic pencil box or pouch
- Cap erasers
- Pink erasers
- Kids safety scissors
- Index Cards 3×5 and 4×6
- Backpacks
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.