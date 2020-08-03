‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive happening this week in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the new school year knocking at the door that means students are going to need to restock on school supplies to start the new year.

The Bossier City Chamber of Commerce and Bossier City Schools are providing an opportunity for Bossier citizens to help families who are unable to provide their children with needed supplies during these difficult times.

A “Pack the Bus” supply drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to give people the opportunity to help kids and their parents prepare for the upcoming school year.

When you see a big yellow bus, you’ve arrived!

Supplies need:

Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Graph paper

Manila Folders

Kleenex/paper towels

Glue sticks/bottle glue

No.2 pencils

Blue or Black ink pens

Red ink pens

Colored pencils

Washable markers

Crayons

Plastic pencil box or pouch

Cap erasers

Pink erasers

Kids safety scissors

Index Cards 3×5 and 4×6

Backpacks

