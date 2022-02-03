CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sheriff of Caddo Parish is blaming delays in the court system for an overflow of inmates at the Caddo Correctional Center.

“This is the worst it’s ever been,” Sheriff Steve Prator said.

Prator says the Caddo Correctional Center is way over its capacity because too many inmates are stuck awaiting their trials.

“We have people charged with violent crimes that have been there for five, and four, and three years.”

CCC was built to house 1,070 inmates. At last check, it was over that by about a dozen, and at least 205 of those are awaiting trial.

“It’s not that we’re arresting more people. It’s that the court system is too slow. We’ve got to figure out a way to take more people to trial.”

He said the Mental Health Unit is made to hold 32 males but it is currently housing 60 and the women’s side is made for 12 but is now holding 30.

“It’s frustrating for them and you have more and more discipline problems. More and more complaints. It’s frustrating for the deputies because they don’t want to work under these conditions. It’s hard on the facility,” Prator said.

“How is this affecting the health, safety, and morale of your deputies there? It’s terrible on the deputies. We’re short-handed to begin with,” Prator said.

On top of the jail overflowing, Prator says his office is extremely short-staffed from patrol to deputies, and CCC staff.

“We have too many prisoners. We have an excessive amount of prisoners that we shouldn’t have. We have a shortage of staff and every day it gets harder and harder to fill the team, as I call it. To get deputies to come to work on those conditions of overcrowding and morale suffers. Plus, who wants to go to work and feel like you’re in danger the whole time you’re there?”

Prator first publicly raised concerns about the effects the delays have had on the sheriff’s department and the correctional center Monday, after an inmate who has been awaiting trial at Caddo Correctional Center for three years was arrested for attacking deputies at the jail. Prator said it was the third time the inmate had attacked deputies, and “just one example of the hostile conditions CPSO deputies have been subjected to as more and more violent criminals remain at CCC due to delay after delay.”

Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the delays in criminal court proceedings, blaming COVID closures, limitations, and other interruptions throughout the past two years.

“The devastating effect COVID has had on the criminal justice system should be honestly and frankly addressed to the public by criminal justice leaders,” the DA’s statement said.

But Prator says the trial backlog existed before the pandemic.

“Some of these people have been in there years before we ever heard of COVID,” the sheriff added. “It’s backlogged, it’s stagnant, and we’re dragging our feet.”

Prator said it’s costing Caddo Parish taxpayers at least $55,000 a year to house all the current inmates because it costs $55 a day to house one inmate.