Breaking News
Edwards urges calm as coronavirus case reported in Louisiana

Pair arrested on terrorizing charges for making threatening statements

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Davarious Davis 12.19.17_1513723431695.PNG.jpg

Bossier City police have arrested a 17-year old and 12-year old following an investigation into telephone threats that were made to a Bossier City middle school student over the weekend.

De’ Various Da’ Justin Davis, 17, of Shreveport and a 12-year old Bossier City male face charges of terrorizing for calling a Cope Middle school student Saturday and making threats to shoot up his classroom.

The 12-year old was arrested by citation Monday afternoon while Davis turned himself over to police a short time later after detectives secured a warrant for his arrest.

Davis was booked into the Bossier City Jail on $1000 bond. The identity of the 12-year old is not being release in accordance with state law because of his age. 
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss