Pair arrested on terrorizing charges for making threatening statements

Bossier City police have arrested a 17-year old and 12-year old following an investigation into telephone threats that were made to a Bossier City middle school student over the weekend.

De’ Various Da’ Justin Davis, 17, of Shreveport and a 12-year old Bossier City male face charges of terrorizing for calling a Cope Middle school student Saturday and making threats to shoot up his classroom.

The 12-year old was arrested by citation Monday afternoon while Davis turned himself over to police a short time later after detectives secured a warrant for his arrest.

Davis was booked into the Bossier City Jail on $1000 bond. The identity of the 12-year old is not being release in accordance with state law because of his age.

