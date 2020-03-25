Panola Co. issues disaster declaration in response to coronavirus pandemic

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Panola County has issued a declaration of local state of disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid, and cooperative response to the emergency,” Judge Lee Ann Jones said in the declaration, which authorizes the use of all lawfully-available enforcement tools and activates the county’s Emergency Management Plan.

Read the full disaster declaration here.

The declaration mirrors the State of Texas Governor’s Declaration and Proclamation issued by Governor Greg Abbott and will continue for seven days unless continued or renewed by the Panola County Commissioners.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services did not appear to have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Panola County.

Statewide, TX HHS is reporting 974 cases and 12 deaths. One case each has been reported in Bowie and Cass counties.

Texas cities and counties continue to issue their own stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders after Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide order. He said he preferred local governments decide for themselves.

Many of the state’s largest cities and counties have already taken such a move, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

LIST: Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order last week to implement social distancing measures, including banning groups larger than 10 and closing many public places and entities.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.