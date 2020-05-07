Panola College gears up for ‘safe’ re-opening of all campuses

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Panola College is already making plans to carefully re-open all of its campuses.

College officials announced Thursday that it plans to reopen the Carthage, Center and Marshall locations to the public on June 15 following social distancing guidelines.

Panola College will resume face-to-face instruction on Aug. 19.

Panola College president Dr. Greg Powell said, “The health and safety of Panola College students, faculty, and staff is always our first priority. We want our students to enjoy the full college experience including face-to-face classes, sports, fine art events, and living on-campus. Our re-opening committee is working hard on ways to do this safely.”

The college will remain working remotely on Fridays throughout the summer to allow for deep cleaning each week.

Most courses this summer will be held strictly online with the exception of a few courses that require hands-on experiences, such as cosmetology.

Cosmetology services will remain closed to the public throughout the summer and all summer camps have been canceled including Kids College and athletic camps.

Financial aid and student advising appointments are still encouraged to take place by phone and email whenever possible.

Dr. Powell said, “Despite our plan to return to normal operations this fall, no one knows how the pandemic will progress through summer and into the fall, but our committee is preparing plans for multiple scenarios. We know that being flexible will be important as the situation continues to evolve. It is our intention to balance a safe and healthy campus while maintaining a great college experience for our students. We miss the energy our students bring to Panola College and look forward to its return this fall.”

The college will also be reviewing the spring semester transition to online instruction and how the process could be improved in the future.

Instructors will receive additional distance learning training and will be prepared to move online should another outbreak occur this fall.

Additional safety measures listed below will be put in place to help the college reopening:

Face-to-face classes size will be smaller and more courses will be in a hybrid format this fall.

Hand sanitizing and disinfectant wipe stations are being placed in high traffic areas throughout all buildings.

Plexi glass shields are being installed between students and staff at many locations.

Students, faculty, staff, and visitors to campus are encouraged to wear a face mask per CDC guidelines.

Campus signage is being placed around campus to promote CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, and covering your cough.

A hygiene package will be given to all students, faculty, and staff which will include a face mask, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes at the beginning of the fall semester.

Faculty and staff will be asked to complete a health screening.

The entire college will be sanitizing on a nightly basis.

Protocols are also being put into place should a student or employee test positive for COVID-19.

Safety precautions and protocols will be further developed and refined over the summer as the college closely monitors the situation and will follow the guidance from federal, state, and local health officials.

More information may be found at https://www.panola.edu/public-relations/coronavirus.

