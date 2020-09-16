Panola College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Panola College is receiving national recognition for being a great place to work.

According to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program, Panola College is one of the best colleges in the country to work for.

Panola College has received this honor for the 9th year in a row.

The results, released Wednesday, Sept. 16 in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities.

In all, 79 of the 221 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies.

Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Panola College included among the small universities with 500 to 2,999 students.

Panola College was also placed on the Honor Roll as one of only 42 colleges across the country as a stand out college in its size category. Of those, only 12 are two-year colleges.

Panola College won honors in 10 categories this year:

Collaborative Governance

Compensation and Benefits

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Facilities, Workspace, and Security

Job Satisfaction

Professional/Career Development Programs

Respect and Appreciation

Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship

Teaching Environment

Work/Life Balance

Panola College President, Greg Powell said, “This is a very satisfying affirmation of Panola College, but our real goal is not recognition – it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual. In that sense, everyone at Panola helps to make this a great place to work.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff.

The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at http://www.greatcollegesprogram.com.

