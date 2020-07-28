Panola County courthouse shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Panola County Courthouse has been shut down after an employee in one of the offices there tested positive for COVID-19.

While the building is closed to the public, those with business at the courthouse can call to make appointments with all offices except for the district court office, according to Panola County Emergency Management Director Tommy Earle.

Earle could not confirm the office in which the employee who tested positive works, but those who work there are under 14-day quarantine.

Panola County JudgeJudge Lee Ann Jones was unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon. It is not clear how long the courthouse is expected to remain closed.

As of Monday, Panola County had 268 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 28 deaths.

