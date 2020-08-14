Panola County elections administrator, courthouse staffer charged with theft

Local

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Elections Administrator Cheyenne Lampley and another courthouse staffer have been charged with theft.

According to Panola County judicial records, 42-year-old Cheyenne Lampley was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Records indicate that she was booked on Thursday and posted a $3,000 bond.

Also accused was 46-year-old Belinda Curry, who is the Extension Office Secretary. She is facing the same theft charge along with forging a financial instrument.

Curry was booked on Thursday as well and released on a $6,000 bond.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss