Panola County swears in first elected female sheriff

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Panola County has officially sworn in its first elected female sheriff.

Swearing-in ceremony for Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields

A swearing-in ceremony for Sheriff Sarah Fields was held Friday morning at the front steps of the Panola County Courthouse.

Sheriff Fields was appointed Interim Sheriff back in February after former Panola Co. Sheriff Kevin Lake announced his retirement.

Fields has 30 years of experience at the sheriff’s office and the highest certification a peace officer can obtain in the state of Texas.

Panola County’s first female sheriff was Juanita Hunt who was appointed to finish the last 3 months of her husband’s term following his death in 1956.