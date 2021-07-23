Parade of trail riders event tomorrow in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Trail riders hit the streets of Shreveport tomorrow. It’s the Parade of Trail Riders and Block Party and it starts at 4 pm and ends at 10 pm. You can check the map below and catch the parade anywhere along the route. It’s hosted by Artspace and the Northwest Louisiana Trail Riders.

You can see horses, riders, and carriages. The event will feature Brian Jack and The Zydeco Gamblers and DJ Thailand. There will also be food vendors and music all located at the of the route on Texas St.