Parade opens Rainbow City in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex is officially a little more colorful.

Hundreds of festive folks joined the Shreveport Regional Arts Council Saturday for the Rainbow City Parade.

The group marched from Artspace downtown to the Common Park to open the inflatable exhibit.

Rainbow City is the first program held in downtown’s new greenspace. It’s an outdoor experience featuring dozens of colorful inflated sculptures.

“There’s a lot of balloons around, a lot of fun stuff around for our kids,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “So, for the fact that our kids will be aware of the Common Park is truly an investment that will last for generations to come.”

“One of the things the artists say is this is for young and old, and it’s to make the old young,” said Pat Viser, Shreveport Regional Arts Council. “I mean, it’s just a fun, happy place. That’s what their art’s all about.”

Rainbow City will be on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until December 8. The exhibit is free to explore.

