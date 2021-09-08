CPSO: 3 parents arrested after confrontation over late school bus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parents of students a Caddo Parish middle school are behind bars, accused of being verbally and physically hostile towards a local school principal.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, the incident all stemmed from a late school bus.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when the sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Karen Christensen and 30-year-old Melissa Holman screamed profanities at the Donnie Bickham Middle School principal complaining about a late school bus.

The principal explained she had no control over the bus drivers’ schedules and was contacting the transportation department about the issue. The principal said she felt threatened as the foul language continued.

In an effort to get away, the principal walked outside and into her car. As she pulled out, the sheriff’s office says Holman blocked her car and 32-year-old Jeffrey McClain began banging on her window and tried to force it open. At that point, the principal called the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Cpl. James Norwood responded.

CPSO says Cpl. Norwood arrested Christensen and McClain at their homes in Shreveport on Tuesday.

He also tracked down Holman and arrested her at her home in Mooringsport Wednesday afternoon. All three were booked into Caddo Correctional Center charged with unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.