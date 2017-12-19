Parents face charges for leaving baby home alone

The parents of an infant girl who was left alone for over an hour are facing desertion charges.

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a battery complaint against the father, 24-year-old Seth

Sepulvado, when they learned of the incident.

Patrol deputies and detectives were called to the 400 block of Mars Dr. in Shreveport on Dec. 6 to

investigate a complaint that Sepulvado had physically struck the 6-month-old baby days earlier leaving marks.

During the investigation they also learned that Sepulvado and his wife, Beai, left the baby alone when she was three months old while Seth drove Beai to work in Bossier City.

Detective Jared Marshall arrested Seth Sepulvado and booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center for child desertion and cruelty to juveniles.

Beia Sepulvado, 26, was issued as summons for child desertion.

The baby was removed from the household by the Department of Children and Family Services.