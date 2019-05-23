Parents react to Bossier man accused of indecency with juveniles

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents who live on the same street as the man accused of committing sex crimes involving children are reacting to the news.

Bia Roldan not only lives in the area, but her child’s babysitter also lives right across the street from the accused predator on Whitefield Lane in Bossier City. “As a mom, the last thing you want to hear is something creepy like this going on in your neighborhood.”

According to Louisiana State Police, an investigation was prompted earlier this month when the Kenosha Country Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin learned that 49-year-old William Kramer was having a sexual conversation with a minor in that state. During the investigation, police say Kramer discussed paying for the underage child’s plane ticket to travel to Louisiana for sexual purposes.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office contacted Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit and the Department of Homeland Security. A search warrant and arrest warrant were obtained.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear the news.

“I saw a swat team or police. I didn’t know what to think and I did not expect him,” said Joy Teber.

Kramer was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Jail and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and seven (7) counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Kramer’s bond was set for $120,000. State police are asking anyone who feels they are a victim or knows someone who was a victim of Kramer’s to call 318-741-2733.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.