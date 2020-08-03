Parents, teachers protest reopening of Caddo schools amid pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A protest is underway in Shreveport to demand the Caddo Parish School Board switch to virtual learning for at least the first nine weeks of classes as coronavirus cases continue to spread locally and statewide.

The protest is taking place outside the Caddo Parish School Board offices on Midway Avenue.

Both parents and teachers are participating in the protest. Organizers of the event say they want to let the school board know that “teachers and students are essential, not expendable.”

After pushing back the start date citing the latest surge in cases and the need for more time to prepare, Caddo Parish is set to begin the school year on August 24 with elementary schools in a traditional model with social distancing modifications and middle and high school campuses in a hybrid model. PreK-6 campuses will follow the traditional model. PreK-8 schools will follow the traditional model at the elementary level and middle school students will follow the hybrid model.

Parents and guardians have the option of enrolling their children in full-time virtual instruction through their schools, and the district has said they have a plan to ensure internet access for families who do not currently have it.

A protest is underway outside the Caddo Parish School Board offices in Shreveport in opposition to reopening schools as COVID-19 cases continue to spread. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

