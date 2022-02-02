SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish high school has implemented a district “tardy lockout” strategy intended to encourage students to arrive on time, and some parents are not happy about it.

According to Caddo Parish officials, the strategy – which is basically not allowing students inside the building when they’re late to school – has been in place for several years. But some parents whose kids attend Southwood High School say they never heard of it until earlier this week after their kids weren’t allowed inside the school building for an extended period.

Southwood High School implemented the strategy on Tuesday.

“I received a message from my child telling me that they would not let her into the school,” said Dionne Rhalette, a parent of a 10th grader at Southwood High School. “And then I said, you know, like ‘What?’ and she said, “They’re saying we may have to go home.'”

Rhalette, who says she dropped her daughter off at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday – two minutes before the lockout -went to the school to see what was going on.

“I saw dozens and dozens of children leaving the campus. They were milling about the community, like walking toward the McDonald’s and stuff. And then I saw some children who were still standing around, like my daughter.”

Caddo Public Schools spokesperson Charnae McDonald said students weren’t turned away from school.

“Instead, it’s been an administrator standing out the front of the school, in front of the locked doors.”

McDonald said the idea is that the administrator can get the late students’ information, so the students’ first-period teachers don’t have to use instructional time to tend to tardy students.

Rhalette says her daughter was allowed back into the school when she arrived after speaking with the administration, but she doesn’t agree with locking the children out of the building.

“Like there was no one. Security was inside of the building. They were not outside. So, if a fight broke out, if someone pulled up in the van to kidnap two kids, anything could literally happen.”

Carla Collins, a community activist and founder of “Be the Village,” witnessed the lockdown. She said the school just needs to get better protocols; something like in-school suspension (ISS).

“Hold them in the gym, hold them in ISS, but they need to still be at school on campus.”

McDonald said the lockout was first implemented Tuesday, where 70 students were late, in comparison to Wednesday, where 20 students were late to Southwood High School.

“The basis of it is to get kids to class on time,” McDonald said.