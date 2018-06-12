Parish unveils Project CAM for residents to monitor construction projects

The Parish of Caddo Public Works Department has implemented a new tool for residents to stay up to date on construction projects.

Project CAM will allow people to view public works projects underway throughout Caddo Parish.

The camera will be moved to each new construction project and will be available to be deployed in areas of concern, such as flooding locations.

Caddo Parish Director of Public Works Robert Glass said, “We are excited to introduce Project CAM to our residents to allow our construction efforts to be open and more transparent. We hope that providing real time access to these projects provides a snapshot into the work that goes into supporting our 800 miles of Parish roadway and 166 bridge and drainage infrastructures.”



Currently, Project CAM is overseeing the $1.1M Linwood Ave. bridge reconstruction project.

The Public Works Project CAM is now live and active with access from the website www.caddo.org.

2018 Public Works projects include a 13 span replacement for the Linwood Ave Bridge, road overlay and rehab project.

The Parish also plans a replacement of two bridges on Providence Rd., replacement of bridges on Pine Hill Rd. and Keithville-Springridge Rd., and other smaller drainage projects throughout the Parish.

As the Parish begins these projects,you are encouraged to check the status of road construction conditions prior to beginning commutes and can access up-to-date information regarding Parish construction activities and other critical incidents at www.caddo.org.