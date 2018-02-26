Parishes prepare for rain and possible flooding

The threat of more rain is leading to several parishes to prepare for possible flooding.

In Webster Parish, the Police Jury posted an update to its Facebook page regarding the flood stage at Lake Bistineau. ‘Lake Bistineau is currently forecasted to rise to 143.8’ (1’ under major flood stage) by Thursday; and Dorcheat at 80 to rise to 19’ (1’ under moderate flood stage) by Wednesday.’

Sandbags are available at both parish barns (Crichton Rd, Sibley or Hwy 2, Sarepta) from 7:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

In Bossier Parish, Sheriff Julian Whittington met with Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and other officials to hear a briefing from the National Weather Service and discuss flooding potential on the Red River and other Bossier Parish waterways.

The Red River at Shreveport gauge still forecast to near 31 feet by Tuesday and anticipated to stay at that level until Thursday.

Bossier parish and city officials have made sandbags available for residents, and the sandbags can be picked up at these locations:

• Parish Police Jury Highway Department Maintenance Facility, 410 Mayfield St., Benton

• South Bossier Fire District #2, 3551 Highway 527, Elm Grove.

• Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Highway 80, Haughton.

• Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto.

• Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.

• Bossier City, Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road.

Caddo has sandbags available at the Caddo Parish Solid Waste Office, 1701 Monty Street, Shreveport, LA 71107. Sandbags may be picked up beginning at 7am until 5pm. Citizens may pick up to 25 bags per visit.

In Natchitoches Parish, the Sheriff’s office posted a picture on its Facebook page of a flooded out road on LA Highway 120.