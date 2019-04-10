Park for children with special needs in the works for Bossier City

Bossier is appropriating six-million dollars to upgrade parks throughout the city. Officials explain how one will help families like never before.

Bossier City Council plans to use bond funs from the Louisiana Community Development Authority to add and restore features at local parks. This includes adding a concession area for cooking at Meadowview Park and since so families are involved in little league, each baseball field will get new LED lighting.

“Projected to save us 180-thousand dollars a year just in the cost of electricity. We’re looking to fix things up so people can better enjoy what we’re offering,” said Clay Bohanan, director of Parks & Rec Bossier City.

Bohanan said they’re most excited about redoing the “Fields of Dreams” park off Hazel Jones Road which is the city’s special needs park.

“We’re working on redoing the surface where wheelchairs can roll and kids can come out with their parents and get on a piece of equipment and enjoy being outdoors. We do not have alot of that type of equipment in place at the moment so we’re going to spend quite a bit of money to fix that park up to do that,” Bohanan said.

Families who frequent the park said they’ve been coming for generations.

“Well I used to bring my daughter here and she’s 22. We’re enjoying it and I brought my grandson who’s two so the next generation,” Susan Liner said.

Bohanan said the city is making it a priority to serve families with special needs and make Bossier a nice place to live for everyone.

“Mayor Walker is very supportive of us keeping activities for the youngsters available to them. He’s really supportive in this area. We think of it as a way to keep children out of trouble, keep them supervised and offer families a way to spend time together,” Bohanan said.

Other projects include adding two new parking lots at the Swan Lake little league complex and the Walbrook Field park. The bond money uses sales taxes for these upgrades.