Parkway High band to perform during halftime of Saints vs. Steelers

A local high school is heading to New Orleans to perform during the Saints half time show this Sunday.

The Parkway High School band is preparing for the performance of a life time. We talked to the students and they’re pumped to put on a good show this Sunday.

“We’ve been real excited over all preparing for a performance that’s more college like,” Kathy Phillips,Band Member.

Parkway High School band goes marching into Saints territory for an epic half time show performance this Sunday.

“The energy’s been really high. I mean of course some of the freshman are like Oh my gosh we’re going to a Saints game and some of the upper classmen are like wow this is the first time we’re ever going to do this. It’s just setting a high standard,”Kim Castro, Band Member.

In the last month they’ve ampd up the intensity of practice and added some New Orleans style flare.

“To have all the music ready and pretty much memorized and to have all of our charts on the field and to have everyone with a good attitude and ready to play for this game is an awesome experience,”Ethan Maynard, Band Member.

The band director say this is the first time in more than two decades that any Bossier Parish High School bad has performed on a stage of this magnitude.

“We’ve just got to put on a good show and if we put on a good show then we’ll have an opportunity to come back and do our thing again,”Mark Minton, Band Director.

The band leaves Saturday morning and the game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.