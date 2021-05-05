Parkway student earns a national nomination while looking ahead toward her scientific goals

BOSSIER PARISH, La (KMSS) – A Bossier Parish student has been working hard these past four years. Not only was she nominated for a big award she’s looking to help children and the planet along the way.

Karleigh Landry is a senior at Parkway High School. She’s been pushing herself since freshman year, taking multiple AP courses, and credits her teachers for preparing her for the AP test. She’s being rewarded for her drive, selected to be a National Honor Society finalist, chosen out of 10,000 students to receive a scholarship toward her higher education.

“In my opinion it made me all the work I’ve put in the past four years have paid off,” Karleigh Landry said.

She’s in several school organizations including Beta Club, student council, the basketball team, Helping Angel’s club, and a Parkway Red Jacket. She has a passion for the planet too as the founding member of a new club that’s focused on environmental issues called the Alliance for Sustainability.

“The Alliance for Sustainability is to promote eco-friendly and environmentally concise efforts to students at Parkway High School,” Landry said.

She’s interested in medical research and said her favorite subject is AP chemistry and any of the sciences.

“I really enjoyed learning about AP chemistry because it gave us a more in-depth, hands on experience within the field of Chemistry, and we were able to do more experiments. If it wasn’t for AP Chemistry I wouldn’t have been excited to apply for the SMART program at LSU Health and Sciences Center in Shreveport. It’s just opened my eyes tremendously to my future as far as the science field goes,” she said.

She also credits an school learning experience through the David Raines Community Health Center for helping her decide what path to take. During a project, students had to pick a profession to study. Karleigh says she always wanted to be a pediatrician, however someone already choose that field. So she had to pick something else and came across Pediatric Neurology, and says it gave her new insight about the field.

“I had never thought about Pediatric Neurology until then. I always have my mom who is a special education teacher at Riverside Elementary. I see how her students interact with others and see how it affects them on the physical level and love to learn how it affects them on the biological level and see how those mechanism play out. Ultimately research better therapies,” Landry said.

She has noble goals after graduating high school.

“I plan on attending Xavier University in New Orleans in the fall to major in Biology and minor in Spanish. I then plan on going to medical school where I will pursue my life-long dream of becoming Pediatric Neurologist. My ultimate end goal is to end up at either Shriner’s or St. Jude’s Hospital,” Landry said.

She also credits her parents for pushing her toward success.

“I’ve seen both my parent succeed very well in life. They’re both my heroes. I know that sounds really cliché but I’ve seen the work they’ve put in and it propels me to be better,” Landry said.

She also thanks her older sister for inspiring her, who became the first in their family to go to pharmacy school and become a pharmacist.

Her academic achievements, care for the world and children, makes Karleigh Landry our Standout Student.