Passenger not wearing seatbelt killed in Webster Parish crash

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a Plain Dealing man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Webster Parish.
LSP says Joshua Montgomery, 27, of Plain Dealing, was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon just after 2 p.m.
According to Louisiana State Police, a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by 24-year-old Darien Moore, of Minden, was driving south on Dorcheat Road before the vehicle traveled off the road, collided with a utility pole, and then a tree.
Moore was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
