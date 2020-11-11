Pastor shares his experience with COVID-19 from Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health website shows every parish in Northwest Louisiana falls under the high case category for COVID-19.

A local pastor gives his first hand experience of how the virus is still very active in our community, sharing his story from a Shreveport hospital.

“You must take COVID-19 seriously.”

A message Pastor Donzell Hughes is giving local residents from his hospital bed.

“If you’ve got to go to the hospital. It’s very, very, very serious.”

He’s been in a Shreveport hospital since Saturday after testing positive last Tuesday for COVID-19.

“It affects your breathing and your lungs and it’ll have you thinking you’re not going to get up. You’re not going to wake up the next day. Mentally you just have to overcome it. Pray and trust God.”

Numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health indicate 60 COVID deaths since October in Caddo Parish.

“The virus it is real. If someone said it’s not. It’s not true. This COVID-19 is no joke.”

Pastor Hughes is known for his work in the community through his “Stop the Killing” initiative and he wants to use his platform to save lives, but this time in the fight against COVID-19.

“Wear your mask. Do what you gotta do.”

Pastor Hughes is hoping to be released from the hospital Saturday.