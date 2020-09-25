Patriot Awards recognizes different professions helping in the pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored “Patriots of the Pandemic” Friday afternoon inside Margaritaville to recognize those in the community who played key roles in fighting back the pandemic.

23 individuals were recognized and five teams from different professions. Which included health care workers, fundraisers, mask makers, teachers, and sanitization workers.

Doctor Martha Whyte was the keynote speaker and also presented with a Patriot Award.

“Everyone nominated and honored in this way is such a hero so thank you for all that you do,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 LA Dept. of Health.

Just some of those who were recognized include:

Greg Beech who treated critically ill COVID-19 patients as a nurse for Willis-Knighton.

“How have the past six months been for you? Very difficult. A lot of isolation. A lot uncertainty. But we’ve persevered,” Beech said.

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Patricia Herbelin for getting medical supplies to frontline health care workers.

“I was just honored to provide life saving PPE for those folks and in the beginning it was quite difficult to try and find,” said Lt. Col. Patricia Herbelin, 37th Medical Squadron BAFB.

Karla Horton from Bossier Parish Schools for the curbside feeding program for children out of school.

“That’s just a testament to the amazing people who work in the Food Service department at Bossier Parish. They stepped up even though it was very terrifying because we didn’t know a lot about COVID. They did what needed to be done to feed kids,” said Karla Horton, Bossier Parish Schools.

The special “Eagle Awards” were granted to Clarrissa Stephens of Northpoint Community Church for serving meals to children while they were out of school. LSU Health Shreveport’s COVID Surveillance Strike Team for testing coordination inside nursing homes. Along with Bob Thames of Great Raft Brewing for raising money for local service workers.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce said the awards are just a way to say “thank you” to those helping others during historic times. The nominees were selected by their coworkers and judged by a blind panel of community members.