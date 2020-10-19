Patriotic Bossier City water tower wins People’s Choice Award, vying for 2020 Tank of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City’s newly painted water tower has won the People’s Choice award in a nationwide contest and is in the running for 2020 Tank of the Year.

The patriotically themed water tower features a salute to first responders, topped off with a silhouette of a B-52 in a nod to Barksdale Air Force Base.

The contest is now in its 15th year and is run by the Tnemec Company, a Kansas City-based protective coatings manufacturer.

“Tank of the Year winners are true testaments to the creative and innovative uses of Tnemec coatings,” the company says of the annual contest.

The company on Monday announced that Bossier City’s municipal water tower won this year’s People’s Choice Award with “an impressive push from the community on Friday afternoon.”

“With more than 6,000 votes, the stars-and-stripes-clad tank eked out a win against stiff competition, especially another popular tank in Destin, Florida, which ended up just a few hundred votes shy of the title.”

Now, it will be considered alongside 11 other committee-determined tanks to name the official 2020 Tank of the Year. The winning tank will be announced Friday, Oct. 23.

(Photo courtesy: City of Bossier City)

(Photo courtesy: City of Bossier City)

(Photo courtesy: Tnemec)

(Photo courtesy: Tnemec)

(Photo courtesy: Tnemec)

Previous winners:

2019 winner: Wamego, KS

2018 winner: Katy, TX

2017 winner: Destin, FL

2016 winner: Ann Arbor, MI

2015 winner: Cocoa, FL

2014 winner: Midland, TX

2013 winner: Mt. Vernon, IL

2012 winner: Emerald Coast, FL

2011 winner: Hollywood, FL

2010 winner: Newton, KS

2009 winner: Dublin, OH

2008 winner: Lake Villa, IL

2007 winner: Anderson, SC

2006 winner: Rosemont, IL

