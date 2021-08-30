‘Paw Patrol Live’ postponed due to COVID-19

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The “Paw Patrol Live” touring shows that were coming to Bossier City later this year have been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to the Brookshire Grocery Arena, Out of an abundance of caution due to the rise in coronavirus cases, Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will be postponing its shows for Oct. 30 and Oct 31. The company will continue to monitor the situation and will share updated tour plans at a later time.

Ticket holders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as efforts are made to reschedule.