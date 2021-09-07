Paying tribute: 9/11 memorials around the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Although the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 caused the cancellation of many events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, there are still some taking place across the country and around the ArkLaTex and memorials that remain open to visit.
Memorials around the ArkLaTex area include a piece of the Pentagon on display at the Texarkana Regional Airport, where a small memorial event will be held on Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.
A steel beam from the original World Trade Center is featured at Bossier City’s Liberty Garden. Open to the public year-round, the City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful hold an annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bossier Civic Center. This year, for the first time, Barksdale Airforce Base will close the ceremony with a B52 flyby.
The Barksdale Global Power Museum features memorabilia from President George W. Bush’s visit and historic address to the nation from Barksdale Air Force Base but is not currently open to the public due to the base COVID restrictions.
The following is an interactive map and list of memorial services and events marking the somber anniversary as well as monuments and static displays you can visit now or at any time to honor those who died and reflect on the day that changed so many lives and America itself in so many ways.
Arkansas
Cossatot Community College Memorial Garden
183 AR-399, De Queen, AR, 71832
Arkansas 9/11 Memorial
El Dorado Conference Center
Corner of Locust and West
311 S. West Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730
El Dorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Union County Courthouse
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM – 03:00 PM
101 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado, AR71730
SouthArk Outdoor Expo Hero 5k Run/Walk
Packet Pickup
El Dorado Conference Center
Enter West Foyer at 300 South West Ave. in front of Murphy Hall
Fri Sep. 10, 2021 at11:00 AM – 03:00 PM
Race Day Registration
South Arkansas Community College El Dorado Conference and Student Center
Sat Sep 11, 2021 at 06:15 AM-09:30 AM
E Cedar St. & Jefferson Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730
Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony
Texarkana Regional Airport
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM
201 Airport Drive, Texarkana, AR 71854
Louisiana
Patriot Awards
Bossier Civic Center
Thurs Sept. 9, 2011 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
The Bossier Civic Center as we recognize courageous men and women who serve as Bossier Parish law enforcement, fire/EMS teams and military personnel (Active/Guard and Reserve) and show up to serve our community and our country day in and day out.
620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111
Liberty Garden 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM – 10:00 AM
620 Benton Road Bossier City, LA 71111
9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial Ceremony
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Juvenile Court for Caddo Parish
1835 Spring Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Texas
9/11 Collection
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame
Main Hall
Sat Sept. 11, 2021 AT 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
A collection of memorabilia and actual pieces of the World Trade Center belonging to Arthur Lorenzo will be on display.
300 W. Panola St. Carthage, TX 75633
Longview Fire Department Memorial
Longview Fire Department Training Center
411 American Legion Blvd., Longview, TX 75601
Veterans Park
1216 E. Park Ln., Longview, TX 75601
ESD3 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb 2021
ETBU School of Nursing/Marshall Grand
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 AT 07:00 AM
214 E Houston St, Marshall, TX 75670