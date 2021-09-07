Paying tribute: 9/11 memorials around the ArkLaTex

A steel beam from the original World Trade Center is featured at Bossier City’s Liberty Garden. Open to the public year-round, the City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful hold an annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony. This year, for the first time, Barksdale Airforce Base will close the ceremony with a B52 flyby. (Photo: City of Bossier City)

(KTAL/KMSS) – Although the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 caused the cancellation of many events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, there are still some taking place across the country and around the ArkLaTex and memorials that remain open to visit.

Memorials around the ArkLaTex area include a piece of the Pentagon on display at the Texarkana Regional Airport, where a small memorial event will be held on Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

A steel beam from the original World Trade Center is featured at Bossier City’s Liberty Garden. Open to the public year-round, the City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful hold an annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bossier Civic Center. This year, for the first time, Barksdale Airforce Base will close the ceremony with a B52 flyby.

The Barksdale Global Power Museum features memorabilia from President George W. Bush’s visit and historic address to the nation from Barksdale Air Force Base but is not currently open to the public due to the base COVID restrictions.

The following is an interactive map and list of memorial services and events marking the somber anniversary as well as monuments and static displays you can visit now or at any time to honor those who died and reflect on the day that changed so many lives and America itself in so many ways.

Arkansas

Cossatot Community College Memorial Garden
183 AR-399, De Queen, AR, 71832

Arkansas 9/11 Memorial
El Dorado Conference Center
Corner of Locust and West
311 S. West Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730

El Dorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Union County Courthouse
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM – 03:00 PM
101 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado, AR71730

SouthArk Outdoor Expo Hero 5k Run/Walk
Packet Pickup
El Dorado Conference Center
Enter West Foyer at 300 South West Ave. in front of Murphy Hall
Fri Sep. 10, 2021 at11:00 AM – 03:00 PM
Race Day Registration
South Arkansas Community College El Dorado Conference and Student Center
Sat Sep 11, 2021 at 06:15 AM-09:30 AM
E Cedar St. & Jefferson Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730

Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony
Texarkana Regional Airport
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM
201 Airport Drive, Texarkana, AR 71854

Louisiana

Patriot Awards
Bossier Civic Center
Thurs Sept. 9, 2011 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
The Bossier Civic Center as we recognize courageous men and women who serve as Bossier Parish law enforcement, fire/EMS teams and military personnel (Active/Guard and Reserve) and show up to serve our community and our country day in and day out.
620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111

Liberty Garden 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM – 10:00 AM
620 Benton Road Bossier City, LA 71111

9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial Ceremony
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Juvenile Court for Caddo Parish
1835 Spring Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101

Texas

9/11 Collection
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame
Main Hall
Sat Sept. 11, 2021 AT 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
A collection of memorabilia and actual pieces of the World Trade Center belonging to Arthur Lorenzo will be on display.
300 W. Panola St. Carthage, TX 75633

Longview Fire Department Memorial
Longview Fire Department Training Center
411 American Legion Blvd., Longview, TX 75601

Veterans Park
1216 E. Park Ln., Longview, TX 75601

ESD3 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb 2021
ETBU School of Nursing/Marshall Grand
Sat Sep. 11, 2021 AT 07:00 AM
214 E Houston St, Marshall, TX 75670

  • US Army Sgt. Edwin Morales salutes after placing flowers for fallen FDNY firefighter Ruben D. Correa at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Dignitaries complete the ceremonial sealing of a time capsule placed within a stone monument outside the Oculus transit station to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Friday, April 30, 2021, in New York. The capsule will rest outside one of Manhattan’s busiest transit hubs near the 9/11 Memorial where it is intended to be opened in a hundred years time. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • A giant American flag is unfurled as the national anthem is plated at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • A child looks on a mass of flowers placed in the name cut-outs of the deceased at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • US Army Sgt. Edwin Morales places flowers for fallen FDNY firefighter Ruben D. Correa at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Flowers are placed in the inscribed names of deceased at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • A large flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of ceremonies at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • A man kneels at the Washingtonville Firefighters World Trade Center Memorial on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washingtonville, N.Y. (AP Photo/Paul Kazdan)
  • Firefighters salute in front of FDNY Ladder 10 Engine 10 near the 9/11 Memorial on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
  • The sun shines above the “Tower of Voices” at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Shanksville, Pa. The tower containing 40 wind chimes honors the 40 people that died in the crash of Flight 93 in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 4, AND THEREAFTER – Retired NYPD Officer Mark DeMarco, is seen in a reflection off a display cabinet where he keeps memorabilia from 9/11 including the small flashlight which he used to help him navigate his way out of the rubble of the fallen skyscrapers, in his home in the Staten Island borough of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He worries that the public memory of the attacks is fading, that the passage of time has created a false sense of security. “Have fun with life. Don’t be afraid,” he says. “But be mindful.” (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 4, AND THEREAFTER – Désirée Bouchat, a survivor of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, looks at photos of those who perished, in a display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in New York. While Sept. 11 was a day of carnage, it also was a story of survival: Nearly 3,000 people were killed, but an estimated 33,000 or more people evacuated the World Trade Center and Pentagon. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

