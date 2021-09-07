Paying tribute: 9/11 memorials around the ArkLaTex

A steel beam from the original World Trade Center is featured at Bossier City’s Liberty Garden. Open to the public year-round, the City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful hold an annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony. This year, for the first time, Barksdale Airforce Base will close the ceremony with a B52 flyby. (Photo: City of Bossier City)

(KTAL/KMSS) – Although the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 caused the cancellation of many events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, there are still some taking place across the country and around the ArkLaTex and memorials that remain open to visit.

Memorials around the ArkLaTex area include a piece of the Pentagon on display at the Texarkana Regional Airport, where a small memorial event will be held on Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

A steel beam from the original World Trade Center is featured at Bossier City’s Liberty Garden. Open to the public year-round, the City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful hold an annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bossier Civic Center. This year, for the first time, Barksdale Airforce Base will close the ceremony with a B52 flyby.

The Barksdale Global Power Museum features memorabilia from President George W. Bush’s visit and historic address to the nation from Barksdale Air Force Base but is not currently open to the public due to the base COVID restrictions.

The following is an interactive map and list of memorial services and events marking the somber anniversary as well as monuments and static displays you can visit now or at any time to honor those who died and reflect on the day that changed so many lives and America itself in so many ways.

Arkansas

Cossatot Community College Memorial Garden

183 AR-399, De Queen, AR, 71832

Arkansas 9/11 Memorial

El Dorado Conference Center

Corner of Locust and West

311 S. West Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730

El Dorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Union County Courthouse

Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM – 03:00 PM

101 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado, AR71730

SouthArk Outdoor Expo Hero 5k Run/Walk

Packet Pickup

El Dorado Conference Center

Enter West Foyer at 300 South West Ave. in front of Murphy Hall

Fri Sep. 10, 2021 at11:00 AM – 03:00 PM

Race Day Registration

South Arkansas Community College El Dorado Conference and Student Center

Sat Sep 11, 2021 at 06:15 AM-09:30 AM

E Cedar St. & Jefferson Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730

Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony

Texarkana Regional Airport

Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM

201 Airport Drive, Texarkana, AR 71854

Louisiana

Patriot Awards

Bossier Civic Center

Thurs Sept. 9, 2011 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The Bossier Civic Center as we recognize courageous men and women who serve as Bossier Parish law enforcement, fire/EMS teams and military personnel (Active/Guard and Reserve) and show up to serve our community and our country day in and day out.

620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111

Liberty Garden 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM – 10:00 AM

620 Benton Road Bossier City, LA 71111

9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial Ceremony

Sat Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Juvenile Court for Caddo Parish

1835 Spring Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101

Texas

9/11 Collection

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

Main Hall

Sat Sept. 11, 2021 AT 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

A collection of memorabilia and actual pieces of the World Trade Center belonging to Arthur Lorenzo will be on display.

300 W. Panola St. Carthage, TX 75633

Longview Fire Department Memorial

Longview Fire Department Training Center

411 American Legion Blvd., Longview, TX 75601

Veterans Park

1216 E. Park Ln., Longview, TX 75601

ESD3 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb 2021

ETBU School of Nursing/Marshall Grand

Sat Sep. 11, 2021 AT 07:00 AM

214 E Houston St, Marshall, TX 75670