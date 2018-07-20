Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck on Airline Drive

A 21-year-old Bossier City man was fatally injured after being hit by a pickup truck when walking on Airline Drive early Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Solomon Volson was walking north on the west side of the 2100 block of Airline Drive when he stepped into the roadway and was struck by a pickup truck driving in the southbound lane.

Volson was transported to University Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was uninjured. No impairment is suspected and no citation was issued.