Pedestrian fatally struck while walking in the middle of I-20

A Wisconsin man was fatally hit Friday morning after he was struck by a truck while walking on Interstate 20 in east Texas,

The victim, identified as Allan Onucko, 42, of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene on I-20, about 10 miles west of Waskom, or halfway between Waskom and Marshall, Texas.

When they arrived, they found Onucko dead in the roadway. The preliminary investigation indicated Onucko was walking westbound it the middle lane of I-20 for an as yet undetermined reason, when an 18-wheeler driven by Dejon Jackson, 30, of Bossier City, La., struck him. Jackson was not injured.

The accident backed up traffic for miles and the roadway was closed for several hours.

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers assisted DPS troopers at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.