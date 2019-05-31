Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a train in Vivian.

Police have confirmed the victim is a 16-year-old female. Witnesses say she was sitting on the train tracks when she was hit.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the tracks that run along South Pine Street at Camp Road, according to Cindy Chadwick with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vivian police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.