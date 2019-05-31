Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Vivian

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Vivian Train Crash_1559266203487.PNG.jpg

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a train in Vivian. 

Police have confirmed the victim is a 16-year-old female. Witnesses say she was sitting on the train tracks when she was hit.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the tracks that run along South Pine Street at Camp Road, according to Cindy Chadwick with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

Vivian police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss