Pedestrian killed in accident involving multiple vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-49 North in Shreveport. The accident happened around 10:30 Tuesday night near the East 70th Street exit.

Shreveport Police say that the man was trying to cross the highway when the first vehicle struck him. He was then hit by multiple other vehicles. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

