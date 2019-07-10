Pedestrian killed in South Highlands named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man struck by a car and killed late Tuesday night in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood has been named.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, Shreveport Police have identified the man as 79-year-old Rodney R. Self.

Self was struck and killed at the intersection of Creswell Avenue and McCormick Street just before 11:30 p.m., the coroner’s office says.

Self was was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Shreveport police are still investigating the fatal crash.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.