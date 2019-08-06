Pedestrian struck and killed in Maud

MAUD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas authorities are investigating a hit and run after a woman died early Tuesday morning after being struck in the middle of a road in Maud.

Maud officials say Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a pedestrian incident on US 67 near Highway 8 in Maud around 3:30 a.m Tuesday. According to information gathered at the scene, an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

A female pedestrian was found to be the victim and died at the scene. Maud police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.