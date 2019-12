SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Friday morning along North Market Street.

Shreveport police say it happened around 6 a.m. on North Market Street and Havens Road.

Police say the pedestrian in dark clothing walked out into the road and was hit by a car.

No other injuries were reported. The identity of the victim is unknown.

