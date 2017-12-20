Penn National Gaming buys parent company of Boomtown Casino

The parent company of Boomtown Casino in Bossier City has been purchased by Penn National Gaming, Inc.

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. and Penn National Gaming, Inc. announced this week that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Penn National will acquire Pinnacle in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pinnacle shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of Penn National common stock for each Pinnacle share, which implies a total purchase price of $32.47 per Pinnacle share based on Penn National’s closing price on Dec. 15, 2017.

The transaction reflects a 36% premium for Pinnacle shareholders based on Pinnacle’s closing price of $21.86 and Penn National’s closing price of $22.91 on Oct. 4, 2017.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

Pinnacle owns and operates 16 gaming and entertainment facilities in 11 jurisdictions across the United States, including Boomtown Casino in Bossier City.

Following the acquisition of Pinnacle and the planned divestiture of four of its properties to Boyd Gaming Corporation, Penn National will have significantly greater operational and geographic diversity and operate a combined 41 properties in 20 jurisdictions throughout North America.

The transaction is expected to generate$100 million in annual run-rate cost synergies following integration and is anticipated to be immediately accretive to free cash flow in the first year.