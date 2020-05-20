People in Shreveport and Bossier City are eager to eat inside restaurants again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People are hungry for the chance to be served, according to some restaurants in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Ki’ Mexico in Shreveport is known for its tacos.

“They are so delicious and something you will probably not ever eat anywhere else in this country… or even in Mexico,” said Linda Villasenor Jones, manager.

And they’re now available to order inside the restaurant. Servers are taking orders tableside, instead of at the counter to stop people from gathering.

“People are ready to get out, but they do understand that we have to take our precautions and they are following the rules,” she said.

Other changes include limiting occupancy inside to 40 people and offering digital menus available on your phone by QR code.

Business was not as busy as expected when the restaurant reopened with phase one, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“It needs to happen slowly, but it needs to happen,” said Jeremy Hayes, customer. “We just can’t become like mole people all of a sudden and live underground.”

Meanwhile, across the border in Bossier City, Chimi V’s is also offering the option to dine-in.

“We’re in the service industry and whenever we couldn’t serve people the way we’re used to, that was a hard deal,” said Jared Wilkinson, operating partner.

Table reservations for Batman and Joe Exotic help with maintaining the 25 percent occupancy of the dining room and social distancing.

“But, social means just that – being social,” said Adam Bullock, customer. “I mean, we can’t stay cooped up, we can’t stay to ourselves. We gotta get out and have people interact with people. That’s what we are, who we are as humans.”

“I’m used to being out in the public, have been for 55 years and I’m not used to staying home,” said Janette Griffis, customer. “Don’t want to stay home. I like getting out.”

Managers said they didn’t know what to expect with the first weekend of phase one, but business went well for the restaurant.

“To be able to eat off a real plate with real plasticware in a restaurant,” said Wilkinson. “We were spoiled. We took a lot for granted.”

Customers and staff are continuing to adapt to the new normal and looking forward to the next phase of restrictions being lifted.

The governor is expected to make an announcement regarding phase two in June.

Ki’ Mexico and Chimi V’s now both offer limited dine-in and patio seating and to-go orders.