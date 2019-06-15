People met in downtown Shreveport asking for peace in the city

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A new campaign is aimed at grabbing driver's attention, regarding violent crimes across the city. Organizers say Crime Stoppers will be putting up billboards throughout Shreveport.

A photo shoot was held Friday at the corner of Texas Street and Spring Street for the billboards. The pictures were taken near the area where three people were gunned down over the weekend.

The "Please Stop the Killing" organization took part in the photo shoot. The group, Voices of Deliverance has already put out a song entitled, "Please Stop the Killing," to spread the message of ending gun violence.

After the photo shoot additional people gathered downtown, praying for answers and peace, following a week of deadly violence in the city.

It was an emotional night in Shreveport, as the father of one of the people, killed in a shooting in downtown Shreveport is begging the community to come forward with answers.



"You should never bury your child. Your child should bury you. Please tell somebody, anybody that knows anything, please tell somebody."

Dozens of people gathered for the prayer vigil, honoring the victims of Sunday night's shooting. Candles were lit in honor of the victims and there was also a balloon release.

29 year old Leejerryius Traveone Baines and 22 year old Chasmine Walters died of their injuries and a third person was injured.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

---

