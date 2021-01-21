Perkins among mayors calling on Biden to give families recurring checks during pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is among a group of mayors calling on President Joe Biden to give families recurring checks during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday Mayor Perkins announced that he was joining 33 mayors from around the country to ask President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to support giving 16 million Americans more than just one check throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Perkins said, “American families need bold action now!”
