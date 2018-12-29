Perkins announces appointments

Just hours into his administration, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced four key appointments:

Sherricka Fields Jones, will serve as interim chief administrative officer; Mekisha Creal, has been appointed city attorney; Shanerika Flemings, will serve as special advisor to Perkins and oversee his staff; and Benjamin Riggs will serve as communications manager.

Riggs, an author, columnist and online editor, served as Perkins’ speechwriter during his campaign, as well as his communications liaison throughout the transition.

While Flemings comes to the administration after serving as a research attorney for the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Creal comes to the city from the Caddo District Attorney’s office, where she served as assistant district attorney and most recently, as a section chief under Caddo District Attorney James Stewart.

Jones will bring continuity to the daily operations of the new administration, having served as deputy chief administrative officer under former Shreveport CAO Brian Crawford in the previous administration.

“I am proud of the team we are assembling,” Perkins said, calling Jones the “consummate professional and dedicated public servant with a talent for accounting.”

He also noted Creal’s “passion for public service, sharp intellect and leadership,” and said Flemings “is a brilliant legal mind who is methodical and prudent.

Perkins said Riggs, who worked on his campaign and the transition, “understands our vision and how to articulate it.”

Additional appointments will be announced in the coming days.