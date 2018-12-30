Perkins lays out vision as Shreveport’s new Mayor

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins laid out his vision for the city during his inauguration speech on Saturday.

Perkins was sworn into office as Shreveport’s new Mayor.

Perkins says Shreveport Police will increase the number of patrol officers during high crime hours.

Perkins also called for a sixth Federal Opportunity Zone in Queensborough and Caddo Heights.

Perkins also announced the launch of a future website called “MyGovernmentOnline.” This website will streamline the application process for local entrepreneurs and will help them cut through the red tape of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. The website is expected to launch in March.

