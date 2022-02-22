SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Great weather, thousands of spectators, and no major incidents highlighted the Krewe of Centaur’s return to the parade route Saturday afternoon following a year off due to COVID.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Monday praised the coordinated law enforcement effort by the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and City Marshal’s Office to keep parade-goers safe.

“SPD’s auxiliary officers played a vital role in providing support to law enforcement agencies. The same group will staff the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday, February 26,” Perkins said in the release.

Perkins also noted that the Department of Public Works deployed five garbage trucks to barricade major roadways, a measure that offsets costs for additional personnel.

