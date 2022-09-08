SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to hold a news conference early Friday morning to discuss proposed changes to health coverage for the city’s employees and retirees.

The news conference is set for 8 a.m., and it comes two days after the city’s Health Care Trust Fund Board voted to approve new health care plans and tiers in a move the Shreveport Police Officers Association is vowing to fight.

At issue are higher deductibles built into the three-tiered PPO plans for city employees and retirees who opt to use providers in the Willis Knighton Health System than for those who use providers within the Oschner, LSU, and CHRISTUS health systems. The board-approved plans also include Group Medicare Advantage under Blue Cross Blue Shield, which Willis Knighton does not currently accept.

The Shreveport Police Officers Association formally came out against the proposed plan in an open letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins earlier this week, objecting to what it calls “the narrowing of the city’s healthcare system.” In spite of vocal opposition at a packed meeting Wednesday, the board moved ahead with the plans, and the city council is expected to vote on the recommendations next week.

“If you come in here and play games with the lives of city employees, of my police officers, we’re going to litigate. We’ll litigate at every avenue we can, but we’re going to open up a full-scale meeting media campaign now,” SPOA President Michael Carter said after the board meeting.

Mayor Perkins has previously sought to assure city employees that the changes to the healthcare plan will not cause them to lose their chosen providers but explained that the city cannot continue to absorb the rising costs of health care without passing some of it on.

“The City of Shreveport has used the general fund to pay for the increase in healthcare costs for more than a decade,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement released Aug. 25. “Instead of passing on that financial burden to employees and retirees, the city absorbed those costs. Since contributions have not kept pace with rising healthcare costs, the City of Shreveport and the Healthcare Trust Fund Board had to find a way to manage a $13 million deficit.”

According to the city, two insurance carriers, Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana, presented options for networks, and the Healthcare Trust Fund Board considered them both. Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana’s plan costs $1.6 million less than Aetna’s offer. With that information, the Health Care Trust Fund Board voted unanimously to provide the Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana option for 2023.