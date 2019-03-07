Perkins visits SXSW festival

Shreveport - Mayor Adrian Perkins will visit Austin to not go to SXSW, but the IC² Institute for mayors across the nation.

"I am grateful that the U.S. Conference of Mayors chose me to participate in this year's conference at SXSW," Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement. "This conference is a hub of innovation. It puts city leaders in touch with entrepreneurs and technologists, enabling us to work together to overcome the challenges facing our communities. I look forward to the event and am proud to represent my Shreveport at SXSW."

One man our crews spoke to say this conference could give him useful tools to help him create the same vibrancy in Austin, in the Port City.

"He's going to participate in creative scenarios," said David Smith with the Enterprenurial Accelerated Program. "They're going to put innovators, entertainers and people with technology ideas in front of him."