Person escapes late-night house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A person escapes unharmed after a late-night house fire in Shreveport’s Lakeside neighborhood.

The fire started shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday 2800 block of Anna St.

When crews arrived they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of a single story wood frame home.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, it took 15 firefighters and 5 fire units to get the fire under control. There was also heavy damage to the back of the home.

The one person who was inside the house at the time of the fire was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.