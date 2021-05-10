Person pulled from burning vacant house in North Shreveport held for questioning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are questioning the person who was pulled from a burning house late Monday morning in North Shreveport because the house was supposed to be vacant and had no utilities connected.

An off-duty firefighter reportedly spotted the smoke coming from the house directly next door to the Soap Opera Washateria on North Market street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and helped pull the individual out of the burning structure.

No injuries were reported, but the house was destroyed and the person has been detained for questioning as authorities investigate the cause of the fire.

No other structures were damaged in the fire.