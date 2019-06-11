Pet Health: Is your family ready for a new pet?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your pets matter, which is why we feature a University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) veterinarian twice a month to talk about important topics for pet parents. This week, Dr. Adam Foret goes over what you should think about before bringing a new pet into the home.

Here are some questions to ask before bringing in a new pet:

Do you have the time?

How is the pet with children?

What breed or mix will fit our lifestyle?

Do you have the space?

Get more details from this week's UVH blog post entitled "Kid-Friendly Pets: Welcoming a Cat or Dog into Your Family": www.uvhvets.com

