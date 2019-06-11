Pet Health: Is your family ready for a new pet?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your pets matter, which is why we feature a University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) veterinarian twice a month to talk about important topics for pet parents. This week, Dr. Adam Foret goes over what you should think about before bringing a new pet into the home.
Here are some questions to ask before bringing in a new pet:
- Do you have the time?
- How is the pet with children?
- What breed or mix will fit our lifestyle?
- Do you have the space?
Get more details from this week's UVH blog post entitled "Kid-Friendly Pets: Welcoming a Cat or Dog into Your Family": www.uvhvets.com
For more tips, visit their blog: www.uvhvets.com/blog
---
