Each week we showcase one of the animals at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter looking for their fur-ever home. This is Twix, but he also goes by Bandit.

He is a super sweet boy who has ballerina feet. He is pretty mild mannered to be so young. He would love a yard and a family of his own.

Contact the animal shelter for more information: https://www.facebook.com/Companions-of-Caddo-Animal-Services-353154131457484/