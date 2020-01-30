Petition efforts underway to recall Shreveport City Councilwoman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A petition is being launched in an effort to recall Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller.

Organizers of the recall effort say it’s over Fuller’s deciding vote Tuesday during the Shreveport City Council meeting. The Council voted 4-3 not to approve a resolution on a memorandum of understanding between the city and the group behind the Cross Bayou Point project.

Fuller represents District B on the Shreveport City Council.

“Levette Fuller joining three conservative Republicans to block the city of Shreveport from even talking to black business professionals was an affront to our community,” said Pastor Linus Mayes.

KTAL/KMSS reached out to Fuller Wednesday about the recall effort, but she declined to comment.

The recall committee, including Mayes, will hold a news conference on the recall petition Monday morning at 10 a.m. outside Shreveport City Hall.

The Gateway Development Consortium, the group behind the Cross Bayou project, says the $1,000,000,000 project would create 14,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

Liz Swaine, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority called the project flawed during public comments at Tuesday’s meeting.

“They believe this project is going to hurt downtown, not help hurt downtown. They believe this project will move jobs around.”

Late Thursday afternoon, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce released a statement, saying, “We at the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce have read with disappointment the remarks of Pastor Linus Mayes concerning the effort to recall Councilwoman Levette Fuller. While we do not dispute the right of the citizens of District B to undertake such a step, we believe such an effort is both shortsighted and ill advised.”

The following is the full statement released by the chamber.

We at the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce have read with disappointment the remarks of Pastor Linus Mayes concerning the effort to recall Councilwoman Levette Fuller. While we do not dispute the right of the citizens of District B to undertake such a step, we believe such an effort is both shortsighted and ill advised. Since her election to the Council, Councilwoman Fuller has demonstrated an independence of mind and a bias toward action that have been all too often absent among members of the Council. While the Chamber does not always agree with the positions of the Councilwoman, nor any Council Member for that matter, we are heartened by her adherence to fact as a basis for her decisions, and her willingness to challenge the orthodoxies that have often hampered both cooperative open discussion and concerted action on the part of the Council. Councilwoman Fuller’s decision regarding the fate of the Cross Bayou Project, the inciting incident for this petition, was based on a reading of the facts, an appreciation for the gravity of the project and the position of the City to undertake such discussions. For members of the Council, or select citizens of Shreveport, to malign her or her position because it does not align with a particularly antiquated view of race is counterproductive, belittling to her and harmful to our community. We encourage the citizens of District B to listen to the Councilwoman’s rationale concerning her vote, rather than to the histrionics and empty rhetoric proffered by her detractors. When they do, we believe they will recognize that they are being well served by an independent voice who understands their perspective, watches out for their interests and keeps the interests of the City at the forefront of her deliberations and decisions. Timothy J. Magner ED.D.

President

