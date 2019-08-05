Petition for alcohol sales in Webster gains more than 3,000 signatures

WEBSTAR PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some people in Webster Parish say they want alcohol to be sold in their communities and are a step closer to seeing it on a ballot.

The people of Springhill and Minden are calling for an election to allow voters to decide on additional alcohol sales in stores.

Louisiana State law requires 25% of registered voters to sign a petition for the item can go to the polls. There are more than 3,000 combined signatures from both cities.

“Springhill and Minden are losing more than $2 million per year in lost alcohol sales. That’s just alcohol. That’s not just the rollover effect of the jobs and the tax revenue and everything else that’s associated with that,” said group supporter John Hatch.

The group had 60 days to gather signatures. They said they did it in less than 16. If all signatures are validated, the ballot item will be up for a vote in the November election.