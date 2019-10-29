Petitions circulating in Caddo, Bossier to cancel classes the day after Halloween

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Petitions are circulating on social media in Caddo and Bossier parishes, calling for the school districts to cancel classes the day after Halloween, which falls on a Thursday this year.

Both petitions were created on change.org. The one directed at the Bossier Parish school district appears to have been posted by a local high school student and makes the argument that they can’t stay out late celebrating Halloween on Thursday because they have school in the morning.

“That means NO late night trick or treating NO parties NO friends NO sleepovers sign this petition to help us high schoolers have some fun this year. who really wants to wake up friday morning after being out all night ?? NO ONE… the lack of students will make class have no point friday.”

That petition was created on Saturday. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had reached more than 3,600 of the 5,000 signatures set as the goal. Not surprisingly, most of the comments from those who have signed the petition appear to be students.

A similar petition started on Sunday appealing to the Caddo Parish school district makes a similar argument:

“Why go to school after a holiday many people and students participate in? here are some reasons … a lot of people go to parties after going out. some people stay up very late to go trick or treating because they want to get as much as they can. we don’t want to go to school tired and not ready to learn. most students will fall asleep in class and no one wants that because they want to get a good education!”

That petition has gathered nearly 1,200 of the 1,500 signatures sought. Still, students probably shouldn’t plan on any sugar-fueled all-nighters Thursday. Even if they gather enough support, schools must meet requirements for a minimum number of school days per year and no last-minute petition is likely to change that.

